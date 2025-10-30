England forward Michelle Agyemang out for the season with torn ACL

LONDON (AP) — England forward Michelle Agyemang is set to miss the rest of the season after tearing an anterior…

LONDON (AP) — England forward Michelle Agyemang is set to miss the rest of the season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in her knee while playing in a friendly against Australia.

Agyemang, who scored crucial goals in England’s run to the title at Euro 2025, was taken off on a stretcher in the second half of England’s 3-0 win on Tuesday in Derby.

“I am so grateful for all the kind words and the support from everyone,” Agyemang wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “Recovery starts now, I will be back stronger than before.”

Agyemang is on loan at Brighton from Arsenal, which said the injury rules Agyemang out of the rest of the 2025-26 season.

“We are in close contact with Brighton as we determine a treatment and recovery programme for Michelle,” Arsenal said. “We will be giving Michelle our full support as she begins the road to recovery.”

The 19-year-old Agyemang was named UEFA’s young player of the tournament for Euro 2025 after her late goals off the bench when England was in jeopardy in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.