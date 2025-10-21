Emily Scarratt, a 2-time World Cup winner with England, retires from rugby

LONDON (AP) — Double World Cup winner Emily Scarratt announced her retirement from rugby on Tuesday, ending a career in…

LONDON (AP) — Double World Cup winner Emily Scarratt announced her retirement from rugby on Tuesday, ending a career in which she played 119 times for her country and became its record points scorer.

Scarratt, who played as a center, helped England win the World Cup in 2014 and again this year. She also was at the 2010, 2017 and 2022 tournaments — playing in the final each time — and was the first Englishwoman to feature in five World Cups.

The 35-year-old Scarratt also won 11 Six Nations titles in her 17-year international career and is third on the list of all-time appearances for the Red Roses. She scored 754 points for England.

Scarratt said “it’s been the greatest privilege to wear the England shirt.”

“Rugby has given me everything; incredible teammates, memories, and experiences I’ll carry with me forever,” she said.

“I still love the game, but the time feels right to step away. You don’t always get the chance in sport to make that decision for yourself, and I feel so lucky to do so on my own terms, proud of everything I’ve been part of.”

