Edmonton Oilers are still the class of the Pacific Division for everyone else to chase

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers, for all the questions swirling around them, remain the class of the Pacific Division when it comes to success when it matters most.

Sure, McDavid is in the final year of his contract and goaltending remains an uncertainty, but they’ve won the Western Conference to reach the Stanley Cup Final each of the past two years and are favored to do so again.

“They’re a good team — they’re a great team,” Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe said. “They are arguably one of the two best teams the last two years in the playoffs, so they’re tough to beat.”

The Vegas Golden Knights after adding Mitch Marner to a core that has already won a championship figure to be the strongest challenger. Kempe’s Kings, in captain Anze Kopitar’s final NHL season, could also push the Oilers. The Anaheim Ducks look primed to make a major leap forward under new coach Joel Quenneville.

“He’s done it before: He’s won three Stanley Cups for a reason,” Ducks center Mason McTavish said. “Obviously, he’s got a great relationship with his players and he leans on them and we lean on him. Super excited to play for him and give him my all.”

On the rise

Vegas finished atop the Pacific last season with five more standings points than LA and nine more than Edmonton. Getting Marner in a sign-and-trade from Toronto and inking him to a $96 million contract through his prime only makes the Golden Knights more likely to hoist that silver chalice again.

“Tons of credit to management to be able to add a player like Mitch,” said No. 1 center Jack Eichel, who is unsigned beyond this season. “It goes to say a lot about our organization and playing here. Obviously Mitch was going to be a free agent and had, I would assume, his pick of the litter of where he wanted to play, so I think that there’s something to be said for that.”

Quenneville’s hire isn’t the only reason for optimism in Orange County. The Ducks have someone they think is a budding elite goaltender in Lukas Dostal and young talent including McTavish, Cutter Gauthier, Leo Carlsson and Jackson LaCombe.

Add to them the acquisition of veteran forward Chris Kreider, and it’s a mix that might have the Ducks playoff-bound for the first time since 2018.

“I think that’s what we really needed was those veteran guys,” said Dostal, who will get more action in net after the trade of John Gibson to Detroit. “They’re going to really help our young core.”

On th

e decline

Vancouver — at least for now — has one of the best defensemen in the NHL in captain Quinn Hughes. Brother Jack has made no secret about wanting to play with Quinn, who has two years left on his contract.

The Canucks lost coach Rick Tocchet, promoted Adam Foote to take his place and may need goalie Thatcher Demko to carry them many nights. J.T. Miller plays for the New York Rangers now after a schism with Elias Pettersson led to a trade, and Quinn Hughes just hopes everyone can move on from that drama.

“Our team should be in a position now where there’s no distractions,” Hughes said. “We’ve got a new coaching staff, and hopefully Demko’s healthy and we’ll be ready to go.”

Seattle also has a new coach, Lane Lambert, after the experiment with Dan Bylsma lasted only one season that ended 20 points out of the final playoff spot in the West.

“We really underperformed what we’re capable of,” said captain Jordan Eberle, who believes the Kraken “definitely need to be in the mix” for a playoff spot. That would be a surprise.

On the hot seat

Jim Hiller goes into his second full season as Kings coach, with Ken Holland taking over as general manager. Any kind of slow start could be reason enough for Holland to make a move and Peter DeBoer is available for any team that needs a midseason replacement.

Kris Knoblauch is safe in Edmonton, for now, especially given how well the team has done since taking over for Jay Woodcroft in November 2023. Anything short of another trip to the final makes it a question.

Predicted order of finish

Vegas, Edmonton, Los Angeles, Anaheim, Calgary, Vancouver, Seattle, San Jose.

