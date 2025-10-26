All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|21
|14
|Maine
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|16
|12
|Norfolk
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|11
|9
|Adirondack
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|10
|7
|Trois-Rivieres
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|10
|10
|Wheeling
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|13
|14
|Worcester
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|16
|Greensboro
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|9
|17
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|14
|6
|Jacksonville
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|10
|6
|South Carolina
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|12
|14
|Savannah
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|19
|14
|Florida
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|7
|Orlando
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|16
|Greenville
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|12
|17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|21
|17
|Cincinnati
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|10
|Fort Wayne
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|8
|Toledo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|7
|Bloomington
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|11
|14
|Kalamazoo
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|11
|15
|Indy
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|13
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|13
|10
|Idaho
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|19
|22
|Tahoe
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|24
|18
|Utah
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|13
|12
|Wichita
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|7
|8
|Rapid City
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Allen
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Tulsa
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
|15
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Kalamazoo 5, Iowa 4
Maine 7, Wheeling 3
Adirondack 4, Trois-Rivieres 1
Cincinnati 5, Indy 4
Reading 8, Greensboro 7
Savannah 3, Jacksonville 1
South Carolina 2, Greenville 1
Worcester 3, Norfolk 2
Toledo 6, Bloomington 2
Kansas City 4, Allen 1
Rapid City 5, Wichita 4
Idaho 4, Utah 2
Sunday’s Games
Wheeling 5, Maine 4
Tahoe 5, Tulsa 2
Atlanta at Orlando, ppd
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City at Tulsa, 11:35 a.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Florida at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Jacksonville at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Tahoe at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
