All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 4 3 0 1…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 4 3 0 1 0 7 21 14 Maine 4 2 1 1 0 5 16 12 Norfolk 4 2 1 1 0 5 11 9 Adirondack 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 7 Trois-Rivieres 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 10 Wheeling 3 2 1 0 0 4 13 14 Worcester 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 16 Greensboro 4 0 2 2 0 2 9 17

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 4 4 0 0 0 8 14 6 Jacksonville 4 3 1 0 0 6 10 6 South Carolina 4 3 1 0 0 6 12 14 Savannah 4 2 0 1 1 6 19 14 Florida 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 7 Orlando 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 16 Greenville 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 5 3 1 1 0 7 21 17 Cincinnati 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 10 Fort Wayne 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 8 Toledo 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 7 Bloomington 3 1 1 0 1 3 11 14 Kalamazoo 3 1 2 0 0 2 11 15 Indy 3 0 2 1 0 1 5 13

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 4 3 1 0 0 6 13 10 Idaho 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 22 Tahoe 5 3 2 0 0 6 24 18 Utah 5 2 2 1 0 5 13 12 Wichita 3 1 0 1 1 4 7 8 Rapid City 4 2 2 0 0 4 12 10 Allen 3 1 2 0 0 2 6 10 Tulsa 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Kalamazoo 5, Iowa 4

Maine 7, Wheeling 3

Adirondack 4, Trois-Rivieres 1

Cincinnati 5, Indy 4

Reading 8, Greensboro 7

Savannah 3, Jacksonville 1

South Carolina 2, Greenville 1

Worcester 3, Norfolk 2

Toledo 6, Bloomington 2

Kansas City 4, Allen 1

Rapid City 5, Wichita 4

Idaho 4, Utah 2

Sunday’s Games

Wheeling 5, Maine 4

Tahoe 5, Tulsa 2

Atlanta at Orlando, ppd

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Tulsa, 11:35 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Florida at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Jacksonville at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Tahoe at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

