Dylan Larkin scores twice to help Red Wings beat Blues 5-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored twice and Alex DeBrincat also scored to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Ben Chiarot and Elmer Soderblom also scored, and John Gibson made 20 saves for the Red Wings, who had rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Blues 6-4 on Saturday night.

Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou scored, and Jordan Binnington made 15 saves for the Blues, who have lost their last five.

St. Louis has allowed at least five goals in all six of its regulation losses.

Kyrou scored his fourth goal of the season with 4:24 remaining in the third period to give him at least one point in each of his last eight games.

Larkin scored his eighth goal of the season into an empty net for his 250th career goal with 1:07 remaining in regulation.

Larkin also scored on a backhand 11:14 into the second period, and Soderblom added his first of the season 1:42 later to push Detroit’s lead to 4-1.

DeBrincat deflected Moritz Seider’s shot past Binnington for his second goal of the season on a power play with 36 seconds remaining in the first period to put Detroit ahead 2-1.

Chiarot scored his first goal of the season 12:01 into the first period to tie the game 1-all.

Colton Parayko recorded his 300th career point assisting on Schenn’s goal 47 seconds into the game.

Patrick Kane missed his fifth straight game for Detroit with an upper-body injury.

Prior to the game, the Blues placed forward Jake Neighbours on injured reserve with a right leg injury. He will be reevaluated in five weeks.

Blues center Robert Thomas was also scratched with an upper-body injury.

Up next

Red Wings: At Los Angeles on Thursday night in the second game of a five-game road trip.

Blues: Host Vancouver on Thursday night.

