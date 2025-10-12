Ducks rally to stun Sharks 7-6 in OT

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Leo Carlsson scored 46 seconds into overtime and the Anaheim Ducks overcame a two-goal, third-period…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Leo Carlsson scored 46 seconds into overtime and the Anaheim Ducks overcame a two-goal, third-period deficit to for a 7-6 win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

Cutter Gauthier and Chris Kreider each scored two goals for the Ducks. Beckett Sennecke added his second goal of the season while Alex Killorn also scored. Mason McTavish had three assists.

The Ducks trailed 2-0 and 6-4 before rallying.

After San Jose missed an empty-netter late in the third period, Kreider knocked in his second goal with 49.5 seconds remaining to force overtime.

The Sharks won the face off in the extra period but Macklin Celebrini missed a high shot and the Ducks recovered to set up Carlsson’s winner from the left circle.

Tyler Taffoli, Ryan Reaves, Mario Ferraro, John Klingberg, Adam Gaudette and Jeff Skinner all had goals for San Jose. Yaroslav Askarov had 36 saves.

The Sharks led 2-0 midway through the first period on goals by Toffoli and Reaves. Both shots came in front of the Ducks’ net, with Reaves racing in from the left untouched before flipping the pick past Ducks goalie Petr Mrazek (17 saves).

Anaheim responded with Gauthier scoring 40 seconds after Reaves’ score before Sennecke tied it on power-play goal, his second in as many games.

After the two teams traded goals early in the second period, Klingberg scored in a five-on-three situation to give San Jose the lead.

Gauthier’s first goal of the night came on Alexander Wennberg’s pass from behind the net before Kreider’s first goal of the season with 31 seconds left in the second period trimmed San Jose’s lead to 5-4.

Skinner scored after maneuvering around three defenders in front of the Ducks goal to put the Sharks ahead 6-4.

