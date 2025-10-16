Donovan Mitchell leads Cavaliers’ pursuit of reaching NBA Finals for first time since 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers Last season: 64-18, lost to Indiana in Eastern Conference semifinals. COACH: Kenny Atkinson (2nd season with Cavaliers, 6th…

Cleveland Cavaliers

Last season: 64-18, lost to Indiana in Eastern Conference semifinals.

COACH: Kenny Atkinson (2nd season with Cavaliers, 6th season overall, 182-208).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 22 at New York Knicks.

DEPARTURES: G Javonte Green, G Ty Jerome, F Chuma Okeke, F Isaac Okoro

ADDITIONS: G Lonzo Ball, C Thomas Bryant, F Larry Nance Jr.

BetMGM championship odds: 7.5-1.

What to expect

The Cavaliers are one of the favorites to win the Eastern Conference. They were the top seed last season but were eliminated in five games by the Indiana Pacers in the conference semifinals. Donovan Mitchell has an even bigger chip on his shoulder this season to advance out of the second round for the first time in his nine-year NBA career and has a solid core with Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland. The Cavaliers would love to do away with the regular season and get right to the playoffs in April, but coach Kenny Atkinson has stressed making improvements during the 82 games.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Mitchell has averaged at least 24 points per game six straight seasons. De’Andre Hunter is in his first full season with Cleveland and will likely start at small forward. There is also added depth after the offseason acquisitions of Lonzo Ball, Thomas Bryant and Larry Nance Jr.

The not-so-good: Garland (toe) and Max Strus (foot) will miss at least the first month of the regular season after offseason surgeries. Cleveland was fortunate to avoid injuries during the regular season, but Mitchell (calf), Garland, Mobley (ankle) and Hunter (thumb) were all hurt either late in the regular season or during the playoffs.

Players to watch

Mobley is the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year but could take another huge step on offense. he had career highs in points (18.5 per game) and assists (3.2) while expanding his perimeter game along and driving to the lane. For the first time in at least four seasons, Ball was able to focus on his game and conditioning during the offseason instead of rehabbing his knee. Atkinson said the addition of Ball should help with defense in the backcourt, but he has also lauded Ball’s mental approach to the game. Allen played in all 82 regular-season games for the first time in his career, but the addition of Bryant should help as the Cavaliers lacked big man depth last season.

