Domi and Knies help the Maple Leafs beat the struggling Flames 4-3

TORONTO (AP) — Max Domi and Matthew Knies each scored two goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Knies also had an assist as Toronto earned its second straight win. Anthony Stolarz stopped 26 shots.

Domi made it 4-3 when he beat Dustin Wolf with 2:04 left for his third goal of the season.

Morgan Frost, Joel Farabee and Samuel Honzek scored for Calgary in the opener of a four-game trip. The Flames dropped to 1-8-1 in their last 10 games.

Frost opened the scoring for Calgary, beating Stolarz off the rush with a shot that went off the post and in. It was Frost’s second goal of the year.

After Toronto generated little offense in the first period, Domi tied it at 1 early in the second.

Farabee responded for Calgary at 17:55, but Toronto tied it again late in the period.

William Nylander picked Mikael Backlund’s pocket and fed Knies in front. Knies fired the puck past Wolf for his third of the year.

Knies brought that momentum into the third. He scored a power-play goal at 3:45 off a scramble in front of the Flames’ net. It was Knies’ first multigoal game of the season.

The Flames tied it at 14:49. Honzek snuck behind Morgan Rielly to slip a pass from Backlund under the pad of Stolarz.

Flames: Visit Ottawa on Thursday night.

Maple Leafs: Start a two-game road trip at Columbus on Wednesday.

