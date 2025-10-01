Dodgers try to sweep Reds in NL Wild Card Series

Cincinnati Reds (83-79, third in the NL Central during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69, first in the…

Cincinnati Reds (83-79, third in the NL Central during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69, first in the NL West during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Zack Littell (10-8, 3.81 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 201 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -267, Reds +216; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers square off against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. The Dodgers have a 1-0 lead in the series and will move on to the NLDS with a victory.

Los Angeles is 93-69 overall and 52-29 in home games. The Dodgers have the third-ranked team batting average in the NL at .253.

Cincinnati is 83-79 overall and 38-43 on the road. The Reds have gone 32-19 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the eighth time this season. The Dodgers are up 6-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 89 extra base hits (25 doubles, nine triples and 55 home runs). Freddie Freeman is 11 for 35 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 22 home runs while slugging .440. Spencer Steer is 8 for 34 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .250 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Reds: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Nick Frasso: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.