Dodgers take 1-0 NLCS lead into Game 2 against Brewers

Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (97-65, first in the NL Central during the regular season)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 201 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (17-6, 2.70 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 204 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -128, Brewers +108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers play in Game 2 of the NLCS. The Dodgers lead the series 1-0.

Milwaukee is 52-29 in home games and 97-65 overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .332 on-base percentage, the top percentage in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 41-40 record on the road and a 93-69 record overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams match up Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 6-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has 28 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 81 RBIs for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 11 for 37 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 25 doubles, nine triples and 55 home runs for the Dodgers. Kike Hernandez is 13 for 38 with five doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .218 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .242 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (lat), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Nick Frasso: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

