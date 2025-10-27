Dodgers’ Mookie Betts wins Roberto Clemente Award for humanitarian work

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts has won the Roberto Clemente Award for his humanitarian work.…

Betts received the award before Game 3 of the World Series on Monday, joined by Commissioner Rob Manfred and Clemente’s sons, Luis and Roberto.

“Life is about more than kind of what you do as far as work. It’s about how you affect people,” Betts said. “We live by that. So when we come across people, we always make ’em smile, do what you can to help them, and the Lord blesses you.”

Betts was the Dodgers’ nominee for the yearly honor that goes to a Major League player who represents the sport through character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions on and off the field.

He was accompanied by his wife, Brianna.

“She’s been with me every step of the way,” Betts said, “and when we’re going to give food to the homeless in the middle of the night or to schools or whoever, she’s always by my side.”

The former AL MVP and eight-time All-Star founded the 5050 Foundation in 2021 to help underserved youth with their mental and emotional health, nutrition, financial literacy and physical fitness.

Betts donated over $30,000 in Nike apparel to victims of the deadly Los Angeles wildfires in January. He and his foundation helped a family whose Altadena home was destroyed in the Eaton Fire with financial assistance and recovery resources.

He founded an AAU basketball program and an eponymous baseball tournament in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

Betts also contributed $160,000 to hunger and homelessness initiatives. His efforts include founding sports programs and supporting pediatric patients at UCLA Children’s Hospital.

“To be able to balance and prioritize on-the-field performance with off-the-field impact is pretty amazing,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Betts is the fourth Dodger to be honored. Clayton Kershaw won in 2012, Justin Turner won in 2022, and Steve Garvey won in 1981.

