Dodgers look to clinch NLDS in Game 4 against Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (96-66, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69, first in the NL West during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 6:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (13-5, 2.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 212 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (4-3, 3.19 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -125, Phillies +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies square off in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Dodgers hold a 2-1 lead in the series, and will move on to the NLCS with a win.

Los Angeles has gone 52-29 at home and 93-69 overall. The Dodgers have a 45-16 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Philadelphia has a 96-66 record overall and a 41-40 record in road games. The Phillies have hit 212 total home runs to rank fifth in the NL.

The teams play Thursday for the 10th time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 55 home runs while slugging .622. Mookie Betts is 14 for 42 with three doubles, a triple and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 23 doubles, two triples and 56 home runs for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 16 for 37 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .258 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .238 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Nick Frasso: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Harrison Bader: day-to-day (hamstring), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Robert: 60-Day IL (forearm), Zack Wheeler: 60-Day IL (blood clot), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

