Dodgers lead Phillies 1-0 heading into NLDS Game 2

Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (96-66, first in the…

Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (96-66, first in the NL East during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Blake Snell (5-4, 2.35 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (15-7, 3.92 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 216 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -131, Phillies +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off in Game 2 of the NLDS. The Dodgers lead the series 1-0.

Philadelphia has a 55-26 record in home games and a 96-66 record overall. The Phillies have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .431.

Los Angeles has gone 41-40 in road games and 93-69 overall. The Dodgers have a 53-22 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Monday for the eighth time this season. The Phillies are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 56 home runs, 108 walks and 132 RBIs while hitting .240 for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 17 for 39 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 25 doubles, nine triples and 55 home runs for the Dodgers. Kike Hernandez is 12 for 36 with five doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .235 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .253 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Harrison Bader: day-to-day (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: day-to-day (groin), Max Kepler: day-to-day (illness), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Robert: 60-Day IL (forearm), Zack Wheeler: 60-Day IL (blood clot), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger)

Dodgers: Nick Frasso: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.