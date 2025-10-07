Dodgers aim to sweep Phillies in NLDS Game 3

Philadelphia Phillies (96-66, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69, first in the…

Philadelphia Phillies (96-66, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69, first in the NL West during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (5-10, 6.01 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 201 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -165, Phillies +139; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies square off in Game 3 of the NLDS. The Dodgers have a 2-0 lead in the series and can advance to the NLCS with a victory.

Los Angeles has a 93-69 record overall and a 52-29 record in home games. The Dodgers have the third-ranked team batting average in the NL at .253.

Philadelphia has a 96-66 record overall and a 41-40 record in road games. The Phillies have a 63-12 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .295 batting average, and has 39 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 60 walks and 90 RBIs. Teoscar Hernandez is 14 for 40 with four home runs and 14 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 56 home runs while slugging .563. Edmundo Sosa is 6 for 16 with four home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .251 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .222 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Nick Frasso: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Harrison Bader: day-to-day (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: day-to-day (groin), Max Kepler: day-to-day (illness), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Robert: 60-Day IL (forearm), Zack Wheeler: 60-Day IL (blood clot), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger)

