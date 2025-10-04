Djordje Mihailovic scores late in stoppage time to rally Toronto to 2-2 draw with Fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic scored in the 10th minute of second-half stoppage time to rally Toronto FC to a…

CHICAGO (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic scored in the 10th minute of second-half stoppage time to rally Toronto FC to a 2-2 draw with the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.

Mihailovic found the net unassisted. It was his 10th goal and his first in his eighth appearance with Toronto (5-13-14). His first nine goals came in 24 appearances with the Colorado Rapids to begin the season.

The Fire (15-11-7), who clinched their first postseason appearance since 2017 with a 5-3 road win over Inter Miami on Tuesday, fell behind 1-0 in the 28th minute on an own goal by defender Jack Elliott.

Elliott atoned with goals in the 71st and 89th minutes — both on assists from Philip Zinckernagel — to give Chicago a 2-1 lead. Elliott has three goals on the season, while Zinckernagel upped his assist total to 15 in his first season in the league.

Chris Brady totaled three saves for the Fire.

Sean Johnson stopped four shots for Toronto.

The Fire’s 66 goals this season is one off the club record set in 2000. Chicago went 4-1 in September for the second time — also doing so in 2012.

Chicago beat Toronto 2-1 on the road on March 15. Toronto leads the all-time series 14-13-14.

Toronto travels to play Los Angeles FC on Wednesday. The Fire close out the regular season on the road against the New England Revolution on Oct. 18.

