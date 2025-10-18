Djordje Mihailovic scores 2 goals, Toronto beats Orlando 4-2 in regular-season finale

TORONTO (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic scored two goals to help Toronto FC beat Orlando City 4-2 on Saturday night in…

TORONTO (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic scored two goals to help Toronto FC beat Orlando City 4-2 on Saturday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Orlando City (14-9-11) will be the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference and plays eighth-seeded Chicago on Wednesday in the Wild Card round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Mihailovic had his second multi-goal game of the season and his first for Toronto, which acquired the 26-year-old for Colorado via trade Aug. 7.

Jonathan Osorio opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a first-touch strike from the edge of the area that slipped under the crossbar and inside the left post.

Mihailovic scored his first goal on free kick from just outside the area in the 34th minute and on the counter-attack in the 48th minute.

Deandre Kerr’s goal in the 61st gave Toronto (6-14-14) a 4-1 lead.

David Brekalo scored in the 54th minute and Duncan McGuire capped the scoring in stoppage time for Orlando.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.