Diogo Goncalves, Real Salt Lake beat Rapids 1-0, move Colorado into playoff position

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Diogo Goncalves scored a goal, Rafael Cabral had three saves, and Real Salt Lake beat the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Saturday night.

Real Salt Lake (12-16-4) has 40 points and moved into a tie with Colorado (11-15-7) for the ninth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. San Jose, which has 38 points, plays Vancouver on Sunday.

Salt Lake has won back-to-back games following consecutive 4-1 losses, both to Los Angeles FC.

Goncalves opened the scoring in the 39th minute. Rwan Cruz rolled a no-look pass from the left side of the area back to Goncalves for a first-touch finish from just inside the 18-yard box that slipped under to crossbar and inside the left post to make it 1-0.

Cruz, a 24-year-old designated player signed Aug. 1, had his first career goal contribution in MLS.

Zack Steffen stopped three shots for the Rapids.

Colorado has one win in its last six games.

The Rapids beat RSL 1-0 on May 17.

