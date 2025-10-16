Devils take on the Panthers after Mercer’s 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (3-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (2-1, in the Metropolitan Division) Newark, New Jersey; Thursday,…

Florida Panthers (3-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (2-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -161, Panthers +135; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Florida Panthers after Dawson Mercer scored two goals in the Devils’ 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

New Jersey has gone — at home and 2-1 overall. The Devils have an even scoring differential this season, scoring and allowing 11 goals.

Florida had a 47-31-4 record overall and a 30-21-3 record in road games last season. The Panthers had a +23 goal differential last season, scoring 246 goals while allowing 223.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

