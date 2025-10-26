Devils host the Avalanche after Hamilton’s 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (5-1-3, in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (7-1, in the Metropolitan Division) Newark, New Jersey; Sunday,…

Colorado Avalanche (5-1-3, in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (7-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -133, Avalanche +112; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Colorado Avalanche after Dougie Hamilton scored two goals in the Devils’ 3-1 win against the San Jose Sharks.

New Jersey has gone 4-0-0 in home games and 7-1 overall. The Devils have a +12 scoring differential, with 31 total goals scored and 19 conceded.

Colorado has a 3-1-1 record in road games and a 5-1-3 record overall. The Avalanche have a +10 scoring differential, with 30 total goals scored and 20 conceded.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

