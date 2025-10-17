Devils bring win streak into game against the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (2-1-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (3-1, in the Metropolitan Division) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday,…

Edmonton Oilers (2-1-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (3-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils will try to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the Edmonton Oilers.

New Jersey had a 42-33-7 record overall and a 20-18-5 record in home games last season. The Devils scored 240 goals while giving up 220 last season for a +20 goal differential.

Edmonton had a 48-29-5 record overall and a 30-21-2 record on the road last season. The Oilers committed 259 total penalties last season, averaging 3.2 per game and serving 7.4 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

