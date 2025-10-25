Detroit takes on conference rival Boston

Boston Celtics (0-2, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (1-1, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Detroit; Sunday, 3:30…

Boston Celtics (0-2, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (1-1, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts Boston in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Detroit finished 44-38 overall, 29-23 in Eastern Conference games and 22-19 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Pistons averaged 19.0 points off of turnovers, 14.9 second-chance points and 40.2 bench points last season.

Boston finished 61-21 overall and 39-13 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Celtics averaged 15.6 points off of turnovers, 14.2 second-chance points and 30.4 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Pistons: Caris LeVert: day to day (knee), Marcus Sasser: day to day (hip), Jaden Ivey: out (knee).

Celtics: Luka Garza: day to day (concussion protocol), Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.