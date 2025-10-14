Denny Hamlin punches ticket to NASCAR’s Championship 4 and F1 rolls into COTA

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES YellaWood 500 Playoffs — Round of 8 Site: Talladega, Alabama. Track: Talladega Superspeedway. Race…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

YellaWood 500

Playoffs — Round of 8

Site: Talladega, Alabama.

Track: Talladega Superspeedway.

Race distance: 188 laps, 500.08 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 1:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (NBC).

Last year: Tyler Reddick secured the win in the second race of the Round of 8 with a thrilling pass of Ryan Blaney in the final turn that earned him a position in the Championship 4.

Last race: Denny Hamlin earned the first of four spots in the Championship finale, securing his 60th career win after a dramatic pass of Chase Briscoe with four laps to go in Las Vegas.

Next race: Oct. 26, Martinsville, Virginia.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

United Rentals 250

Playoffs — Round of 8

Site: Talladega, Alabama.

Track: Talladega Superspeedway.

Race distance: 94 laps, 250.04 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 11:30 a.m., race, 4 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Austin Hill earned his first-ever spot in the championship finale after taking the lead from Cole Custer with 12 laps to go in the second race of the Round of 8.

Last race: Aric Almirola secured a spot in the Championship 4 after a late pass of Connor Zilisch that earned him his 10th career series win and third of the season.

Next race: Oct. 25, Martinsville, Virginia.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Love’s RV Stop 225

Playoffs — Round of 8

Site: Talladega, Alabama.

Track: Talladega Superspeedway.

Race distance: 85 laps, 226.1 miles.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., race, 4 p.m. (FOX).

Last year: Grant Enfinger executed a fuel-saving strategy that helped him secure back-to-back playoff wins in the second race of the Round of 8.

Last race: After recovering from a first-lap crash, Corey Heim earned a record-setting 10 series wins in a single season with a win at Charlotte that secured him a spot in the Championship 4.

Next race: Oct. 24, Martinsville, Virginia.

FORMULA 1

United States Grand Prix

Site: Del Valle, Texas.

Track: Circuit of the Americas.

Race distance: 56 laps, 191.8 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:25 p.m., qualifying, 5:25 p.m.; Saturday, sprint race, 12:55 p.m., qualifying, 4:55 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (ABC).

Last year: Charles Leclerc earned his third win of the season, leading from the first lap to give Ferrari a 1-2 finish ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz.

Last race: George Russell’s second victory of the season was overshadowed by McLaren securing its second straight constructors’ championship at Singapore.

Next race: Oct. 26, Mexico City.

INDYCAR

Season Wrap: Alex Palou won his third consecutive series championship, securing the title in four of the last five seasons.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: Nov. 2, Las Vegas.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Putnamville Showdown

LaSalle Showdown

Badger State Triple

Next race: Oct. 24-25.

