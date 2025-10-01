De Bruyne responds to substitution controversy with 2 assists in Napoli’s Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli midfielder Kevin De Bruyne responded to some controversy over his reaction to a weekend substitution…

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli midfielder Kevin De Bruyne responded to some controversy over his reaction to a weekend substitution with two assists in a 2-1 win over Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday.

De Bruyne didn’t hide his dismay when he was taken off during a loss at AC Milan on Sunday, which prompted coach Antonio Conte to warn, “I hope he was irritated at the result. Because if he was irritated about something else, he’s dealing with the wrong person.”

But Conte said on Tuesday that he and De Bruyne had cleared things up and the former Manchester City standout certainly looked like he had his head clear against Sporting.

“There was never any problem. I’m a winner. I want to play football. I want to make the difference,” De Bruyne said. “Everything has been said. There’s no issue.”

De Bruyne’s perfectly placed through ball set up Rasmus Hojlund’s opener for Napoli and then he also provided the cross for Hojlund’s header that restored Napoli’s advantage in the second half.

“Kevin is a legend of the sport,” Hojlund said. “For me, it’s just every time he has the ball, go find some space. I’m so grateful to play with a player like this.”

Napoli’s second goal was similar to many scores that De Bruyne set up for Erling Haaland at City.

“They’re quite similar,” De Bruyne said of Haaland and Hojlund. “Erling is Erling and what he’s done in his career is unbelievable. They both like to attack the space. Erling probably a little bit more. Rasmus wants to come (meet the ball) sometimes.”

Two minutes after Napoli’s second goal and with nine minutes remaining, the 34-year-old De Bruyne was replaced by Billy Gilmour without any issues — to a standing ovation in his first European match at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. He was also removed early on in his return to City in Napoli’s Champions League opener when the Partenopei were reduced to 10 men.

With 27 career assists in the Champions League, De Bruyne moved past Zinedine Zidane and Andres Iniesta into fifth place on the all-time list for midfielders, trailing only Ryan Giggs (41), Angel Di Maria (38), David Beckham (36) and Xavi (31).

De Bruyne joined Serie A champion Napoli in June after 10 seasons at City.

