Daryz’s thrilling comeback secures victory at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe

PARIS (AP) — Daryz edged Minnie Hauk on the final straight in a tense finish Sunday to win the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, Europe’s most prestigious flat race.

The three-year-old colt, trained by Francis-Henri Graffard and ridden by Mickael Barzalona, trailed in second place with 200 meters left but came back strong to triumph by a head ahead of the favorite at the 2,400-meter Longchamp horse track.

“Daryz is a horse we’ve always held in high regard,” Graffard said. “He has that dazzling turn of foot, but he wasn’t mature enough for a race like the Jockey Club earlier in the season. We always thought that if we ever had a colt good enough for the Arc, it would be him.”

Sosie finished third in the race, having been fourth a year ago.

Daryz gave the Aga Khan family a record eighth victory in the Arc. Barzalona landed his first Arc win.

“Minnie Hauk made quite a lot of effort in front of me, and when Daryz pulled out from her slipstream, he showed tremendous fighting spirit,” Barzalona said.

“I didn’t know exactly when we’d get on top, but I never doubted that we would. She quickened more sharply than we did, but Daryz responded immediately — I could feel his strength and his reserves.”

