Dallas clinches 7th place in West, denies Whitecaps regular-season title with 2-1 victory

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Teenager Kaick Ferreira scored the go-ahead goal two minutes into the second half and rookie…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Teenager Kaick Ferreira scored the go-ahead goal two minutes into the second half and rookie Michael Collodi made it stand up as FC Dallas beat Vancouver 2-1 on Saturday night to clinch seventh place in the Western Conference and deny the Whitecaps their first regular-season title.

Vancouver (18-7-9) and expansion side San Diego FC finished with 63 points apiece but the newcomers had the tiebreaker advantage. Dallas (11-12-11) avoids the wild-card round with the victory.

The 19-year-old who goes by Kaick scored his second goal in his 27th appearance to give Dallas the lead for good in the 47th minute.

Collodi finished with six saves for Dallas in his ninth career start, four of them ending with clean sheets.

Yohei Takaoka finished with five saves for the Whitecaps.

Vancouver was forced to play a man down from the 11th minute on after defender Mathias Laborda was tagged with a red card for a foul on Samuel Sarver.

Dallas grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute when Osaze Urhoghide took a pass from Patrickson Delgado and scored his second goal in his first season in the league. Delgado’s assist was his sixth, doubling his total from last season’s rookie campaign.

Thomas Müller tied it 1-1 in the 28th minute on a penalty kick after Emmanuel Sabbi drew a foul on Lalas Abubakar. It was Müller’s sixth goal in six career appearances with five starts.

Vancouver began the day with a three-point lead over San Diego. The two clubs played to a 1-1 draw in San Diego in late July.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.