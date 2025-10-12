Current break NWSL points record with 2-0 win over Gotham

The Kansas City Current broke the single-season points record with a 2-0 win over Gotham FC in the National Women’s…

The Kansas City Current broke the single-season points record with a 2-0 win over Gotham FC in the National Women’s Soccer League on Saturday night.

The win gives the Current (20-2-2) 62 points with two regular-season matches. The previous record was 60 points by the Orlando in 2024.

The Current also set single-season records for total wins (20) and clean sheets (16). Current goalkeeper Lorena notched her 14th clean sheet of the season, which is also a record.

Elsewhere in the NWSL, the San Diego Wave won 3-2 at the Utah Royals and the North Carolina Courage were held 1-1 at home by the Washington Spirit.

Gotham (9-7-8) was without starting goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger due to a knee injury with Shelby Hogan starting in her place.

Now undefeated in 17 matches, the Current opened the scoring at CPKC Stadium when Bia Zaneratto headed in a cross from Izzy Rodriguez. Rodriguez is tied for the most assists in the league with six.

At halftime, Current coach Vlatko Andonovski brought reigning NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga off the bench for Debinha. Chawinga missed last week due to a knee injury and was listed as questionable.

Within six minutes Chawinga made it 2-0 with her league-leading 15th goal of the season in the 51st minute. Zaneratto picked up the assist.

Dali scores winner fot Wave in 3-2 win away to Royals

Kenza Dali scored the winning goal in the 72nd minute and the San Diego Wave snapped a seven-game winless streak by defeating the Utah Royals 3-2.

The midfielder looped a high cross from the right wing toward goal. Royals goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn misjudged the ball’s trajectory and Dali’s effort slipped under the crossbar and into the net.

The Wave (9-8-7) moved up to sixth in the standings.

The loss eliminates the Royals (5-12-7) from playoff contention and ends the team’s eight-match undefeated streak.

Kickoff was delayed by 50 minutes due to lightning around America First Field in Sandy, Utah.

Janni Thomsen gave the Royals a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute. She swerved a shot into the corner from outside the box that skidded off the wet pitch just in front of Wave goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan.

Dudinha brought the Wave back on level terms in the 29th minute. Delphine Cascarino picked up her sixth assist of the season on the equalizer.

Kate Del Fava scored an own goal in the first minute of first half stoppage time to give the Wave a 2-1 lead at the break.

Mina Tanaka brought the Royals back and made it 2-2 with a first-time finish from inside the box in the 54th, her fourth goal in her last four matches.

Koyama wipes out Rodman stunner in 1-1 between Courage and Spirit

Shinomi Koyama scored the equalizer in the 86th minute and the North Carolina Courage tied 1-1 with the Washington Spirit.

The Courage (7-9-8)sit in ninth, just below the playoff cut-off line by four points.

The Spirit (12-4-8) are now undefeated in 12 matches and have clinched second place in the standings, which guarantees home field advantage through the first two rounds of the NWSL playoffs.

Trinity Rodman put the Spirit up 1-0 in the 52nd minute. After a long ball by Hal Hershfelt, Rodman curled a left-footed shot into the top corner.

Koyama pounced on a loose ball just inside the box and sent a low shot skidding beyond Aubrey Kingsbury to make it 1-1.

