Crosby reaches another career milestone as Penguins beat Blues 6-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and two assists to become the ninth player in NHL history with…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and two assists to become the ninth player in NHL history with 1,700 points and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the St. Louis Blues 6-3 on Monday night.

Crosby, who accomplished the feat in the fourth-fewest games, is the fourth player in NHL history to reach the mark with one team. Crosby also had his 498th multi-point game, passing Mario Lemieux for the team record and sixth in NHL history on the all-time multi-point list.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to seven games, while Bryan Rust had two goals and an assist. Parker Wotherspoon scored his first with Pittsburgh and Anthony Mantha added his fifth of the season.

Tristan Jarry made 22 saves to help the Penguins get their fifth win in six games. Pittsburgh is 7-2-1 and hasn’t lost in regulation since Oct. 14 at Anaheim.

Jordan Kyrou extended a seven-game point streak with a goal, while Nick Bjugstad and Mathieu Joseph also scored for St. Louis. Joel Hofer stopped 20 shots for the Blues, who lost their fourth straight game.

St. Louis has lost five of their last six games and allowed more than six goals in four of those defeats.

Crosby iced the game with a breakaway goal with 3:21 left in the third off a pass from Rust to make it 5-3. Crosby had the primary assist on Wortherspoon’s goal and the secondary helper on Rust’s second goal.

SENATORS 7, BRUINS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle each had two goals and an assist to lead Ottawa over Boston for its third straight win.

Claude Giroux, Nick Cousins and Fabian Zetterlund also scored, and Leevi Merilainen made 26 saves. It was a redemption effort of sorts for the 23-year-old goalie who allowed seven goals to the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 15 in his only other start this season.

Morgan Geekie scored on Boston’s first shot of the night after a defensive-zone turnover by the Senators. It was all the offense the Bruins could muster until their final shot of the game when Viktor Arvidsson scored with less than 10 seconds left.

Jeremy Swayman made 17 saves for the Bruins, who are in last place in the Atlantic Division.

Batherson’s first goal of the night, scored on the power play, tied the game 1-1 at the midpoint of the first period.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.