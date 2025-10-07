Columbus midfielder Darlington Nagbe to retire at age 35 after 15 MLS seasons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe plans to retire at the end of the Major League Soccer…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe plans to retire at the end of the Major League Soccer playoffs, the team announced Tuesday.

The 35-year-old has won four league titles in 15 MLS seasons, with Portland (2015 ), Atlanta (2018) and Columbus ( 2020, 2023 ). He has been the Crew captain since 2020.

His 444 regular-season MLS appearances are fifth behind Nick Rimando (514), Kyle Beckerman (498), Dax McCarty (488) and Kei Kamara (463).

Nagbe scored nine regular-season goals for Portland (2011-17), Atlanta (2018-19) and Columbus (2020-25), plus two in the playoffs.

He had one goal in 25 international appearances, scoring for the United States in a friendly against Ecuador in 2016. Nagbe started in the 2-1 loss at Trinidad and Tobago in 2017 that ended the Americans’ streak of seven straight World Cup appearances.

Born in Liberia, Nagbe left with his family for the U.S. when he was 5 months old, played for Akron and won the 2010 Hermann Trophy as the top men’s college soccer player. He became a U.S. citizen when he was 15.

