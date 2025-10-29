Columbus in action against Toronto following overtime victory

Toronto Maple Leafs (5-4-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (5-4, in the Metropolitan Division) Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday,…

Toronto Maple Leafs (5-4-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (5-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -111, Maple Leafs -109; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Blue Jackets knocked off the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in overtime.

Columbus has a 5-4 record overall and a 1-3-0 record on its home ice. The Blue Jackets have scored and given up 28 goals this season for an even scoring differential.

Toronto has gone 0-2-0 in road games and 5-4-1 overall. The Maple Leafs have gone 1-2-0 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

