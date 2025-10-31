Columbus hosts St. Louis after Sillinger’s 2-goal performance

St. Louis Blues (3-6-2, in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (6-4, in the Metropolitan Division) Columbus, Ohio; Saturday,…

St. Louis Blues (3-6-2, in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (6-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the St. Louis Blues after Cole Sillinger scored two goals in the Blue Jackets’ 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Columbus is 6-4 overall and 2-3-0 in home games. The Blue Jackets have a +three scoring differential, with 34 total goals scored and 31 allowed.

St. Louis has a 3-6-2 record overall and a 2-2-0 record on the road. The Blues have a 1-2-0 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.