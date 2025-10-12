Columbus hosts New Jersey after Marchenko’s hat trick

New Jersey Devils (1-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (1-1, in the Metropolitan Division) Columbus, Ohio; Monday,…

New Jersey Devils (1-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (1-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New Jersey Devils after Kirill Marchenko’s hat trick against the Minnesota Wild in the Blue Jackets’ 7-4 win.

Columbus went 40-33-9 overall and 13-10-3 in division play a season ago. The Blue Jackets committed 278 total penalties last season, averaging 3.4 per game and serving 8.2 penalty minutes per game.

New Jersey had a 42-33-7 record overall while going 15-12-4 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division last season. The Devils scored 240 total goals a season ago, averaging 2.9 per game on 28.1 shots per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

