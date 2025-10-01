Columbus Blue Jackets looking to make jump back into playoffs after coming close last season

Columbus Blue Jackets Last season: 40-33-9, missed playoffs. COACH: Dean Evason (second season with Columbus; 187-110-36 career). SEASON OPENER: Oct.…

Columbus Blue Jackets

Last season: 40-33-9, missed playoffs.

COACH: Dean Evason (second season with Columbus; 187-110-36 career).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 9 at Nashville.

DEPARTURES: G Daniil Tarasov, LW James van Riemsdyk, D Jack Johnson, C Sean Kuraly, F Justin Danforth, C Luke Kunin, RW Kevin Labanc,

ADDITIONS: C Charlie Coyle, LW Miles Wood, C Isac Lundestrom, D Brendan Smith, RW Hudson Fasching, G Ivan Fedotov.

GOALIES: Elvis Merzlikins (26-21-5, 3.18 goals-against average, .892 save percentage), Jet Greaves (7-2-2, 1.91 goals-against average, .938 save percentage).

BETMGM STANLEY CUP ODDS: 100-1.

What to expect

Columbus was the inspirational story of last season, coming within two points of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference after the death of star forward Johnny Gaudreau in August 2024. The Blue Jackets were last in the conference in 2023-24, but had a 23-point improvement last season. Now, they need to make the next step and qualify for the playoffs for the first time in five seasons. They are led by defenseman Zach Werenski, who finished second in Norris Trophy voting after he led the team with a career-high 82 points, a 25 point jump from 2023-24. With Weresnski, centers Sean Monahan (19 goals, 57 points) and Adam Fantilli (31 goals, 54 points) give the Blue Jackets a trio of formidable scorers, but defense and goaltending must improve.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Werenski could make the Team USA roster for the upcoming Olympics after leading all skaters in points at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Fantilli is going into his third season and will try to join Rick Nash as the only players in franchise history with consecutive 30-goal seasons.

The not-so-good: Columbus allowed 3.26 goals per game last season, eighth-highest in the league. The team’s 89.1 save percentage rate was 19th out of 32 teams, which has many wondering if Elvis Merzlikins will remain the No. 1 goaltender. Jet Greaves is expected to challenge for the top spot after winning his last five starts last season, including two shutouts.

Players to watch

Team captain Boone Jenner missed most of last season due to shoulder surgery, but had seven goals and 19 points in 26 games once he came back. Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood were acquired from Colorado during the offseason to provide some depth to the third and fourth lines. Coyle had 17 goals and 35 points for Boston and Colorado last season. He can help at times when the Blue Jackets need a defensive-minded center on the ice.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.