Colton Herta’s move to Formula 2 with Hitech brings him closer to Formula 1 dream

Colton Herta’s transition from IndyCar to Formula 1 hit another marker Tuesday when it was confirmed he will compete next year for Hitech in Formula 2.

Herta, a California native who has raced for Andretti Global in IndyCar, has already been announced the test driver for Cadillac as it prepares to make its F1 debut next season. Because Herta does not have the super license required to compete in F1, he will switch from IndyCar to F2, which offers the highest number of super license points of any championship.

Hitech has won races in every F2 season since debuting in 2020. Cadillac hired veterans Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez as its inaugural drivers.

“This is an amazing opportunity to develop my skills in European racing and to measure myself against some of the best young drivers in the world,” Herta said. “Racing on the same weekends as Formula 1 will give me first-hand experience of that environment and help me grow as part of the Cadillac F1 family. I’m very grateful to Cadillac and Hitech for their trust and support and I can’t wait to get started.”

Herta has raced his entire IndyCar career for Andretti Global, which is now owned by TWG Motorsports, the parent company of Cadillac F1 and multiple other motorsports properties. The Andretti to F1 project began as an attempt to field a true American team with an American driver, but there is no present driver ready to race in the global motorsports series under the United States flag.

Dan Towriss, new owner of Andretti, hopes to change that by moving Herta to Europe this year to prep him for F1 while pursuing his super license. Herta will do it with a team currently fighting for both championships in F2 this year.

Hitech is also based in Silverstone, not far from Cadillac’s base in the United Kingdom.

“Colton has already shown exceptional talent and professionalism throughout his career,” Towriss said. “His move into Formula 2 with Hitech is a natural and important next step in his development towards Formula 1.

“Competing in F2 will not only strengthen his racecraft in the European environment but also allow for greater integration with our team as he continues to support us with his testing and simulator duties,” Towriss continued. “We are proud of Colton’s commitment to success in European racing, and we look forward to seeing him take on this exciting new challenge with Hitech – a team with a proven history of success in junior categories.”

Hitech is presently just 12 points behind current leader Invicta in the teams’ championship, and driver Luke Browning is 27 points off the top in the drivers’ standings. There are two F2 races remaining.

