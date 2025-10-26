Coleman scores 2 as Flames beat Rangers 5-1 to end eight-game skid

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Blake Coleman scored twice and the Calgary Flames beat the New York Rangers 5-1 on Sunday…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Blake Coleman scored twice and the Calgary Flames beat the New York Rangers 5-1 on Sunday to snap an eight-game skid.

Nazem Kadri, Kevin Bahl and Yegor Sharangovich also scored for the Flames, who scored more than three goals for the first time this season and got their second win in 10 games (2-7-1). Mikael Backlund had two assists and Dustin Wolf made 29 saves.

Noah Laba scoredl for New York and Igor Shesterkin stopped 25 shots.

In a showdown between the NHL’s two lowest scoring teams — Calgary, last at 1.67 goals per game coming in — needed just 1:42 to open the scoring with Kadri ripping his second of the season into the top corner.

Kadri then helped set up Bahl at 9:21 as the Flames took an early 2-0 lead.

Laba pulled the Rangers within on just 10 seconds later, getting loose down the wing and notching his first NHL goal.

The Rangers had a chance to tie it when a 3-on-2 led to Brennan Othmann having the puck all alone, 10 feet in front of Wolf in the second period. However, rather than shoot, he tried to slide a pass to Laba at the side of the net that went astray.

On the ensuing rush up ice, Connor Zary dipsy-doodled around Braden Schneider before sending a no-look backhand pass into the slot that was converted by Sharangovich for his first goal of the season and a 3-1 lead with 7:32 left in the middle period.

With the Rangers on a power play in the third, Coleman scored a short-handed goal on a 2-on-1 at 6:42.

Coleman then got his second of the night and team-leading fifth of the season with 5:33 remaining.

Rangers: At Vancouver on Tuesday night.

Flames: At Toronto on Tuesday night. ___

