Cole Smith, Juuse Saros lead Predators over Canucks 2-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cole Smith scored at 5:09 of the third period to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Ryan O’Reilly also scored and Juuse Saros made 21 saves for the Predators, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Max Sasson scored and Thatcher Demko made 33 saves for Vancouver, losers of two straight.

Standing in front of the Vancouver net, Smith tipped Justin Barron’s shot from the left point through Demko and just across the goal line for his second of the season.

Saros made his best save of the game with three seconds remaining in the game on a one-timer from Brock Boeser from the low slot and Demko pulled for an extra attacker. He also denied former Predator Kiefer Sherwood on a short-handed breakaway at 2:57 of the second.

O’Reilly scored the game’s first goal at 9:01 of the second.

With the Predators short-handed, O’Reilly skated into the Vancouver zone on the left side and beat Demko with a wrist shot to the far side from the faceoff circle for his team-leading third goal of the season.

O’Reilly has points in three straight games.

Nashville’s 35 shots on goal were a season high and the 21 shots on goal allowed were also a season best.

Sasson tied it 1-1 at 11:49 of the second, beating defenseman Justin Barron on the left wall before slipping a wrist shot between Saros’ pads.

Sasson has three goals in five games played this season.

Nashville came up empty in their three power-play opportunities. The Predators entered Thursday last in the NHL with an 8.3% success rate with the man advantage.

Prior to Thursday, Vancouver had allowed at least one power-play goal against in the last five games.

Up next

Canucks host Montreal on Saturday.

Predators host Los Angeles on Saturday.

