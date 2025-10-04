Coco Gauff loses 6-1, 6-2 to Amanda Anisimova in China Open semifinals

BEIJING (AP) — Coco Gauff’s title defense at the China Open ended with a 6-1, 6-2 semifinal loss to third-seeded…

BEIJING (AP) — Coco Gauff’s title defense at the China Open ended with a 6-1, 6-2 semifinal loss to third-seeded Amanda Anisimova on Saturday.

Anisimova, runner-up at both the U.S. Open and Wimbledon this year, needed just 58 minutes to beat her American compatriot and advance to the final.

“I knew I was going to have to play really well against Coco if I wanted to get the win. I’m really excited to be in the final,” she said.

Anisimova, who has risen to No. 4 in the world rankings, jumped out to 5-0 leads in both sets.

In Sunday’s final, Anisimova will face Linda Noskova, who saved three match points before beating Jessica Pegula 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (6).

The 20-year-old Noskova became the youngest Czech player to advance this far at a WTA 1000 event since the format was introduced in 2009.

