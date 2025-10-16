Clippers add Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, and Brook Lopez in bid to overcome playoff woes

Los Angeles Clippers Last season: 50-32, lost to Denver in first round of playoffs. COACH: Tyronn Lue (7th season, 234-166).…

Los Angeles Clippers

Last season: 50-32, lost to Denver in first round of playoffs.

COACH: Tyronn Lue (7th season, 234-166).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 22 at Utah.

DEPARTURES: G Norman Powell, G Amir Coffey, G Ben Simmons, G Patty Mills, C Drew Eubanks.

ADDITIONS: G Bradley Beal, G Chris Paul, F John Collins, C Brook Lopez, C Yanic Konan Niederhauser.

BetMGM championship odds: 20-1.

What to expect

The Clippers retooled the roster by signing veteran big man Brook Lopez and trading for John Collins to back up Ivica Zubac. They added former All-Star Bradley Beal and brought back Chris Paul to bolster the backcourt. With an aging roster, the team is chasing a title rather than building a long-term future. They’ve lost in the first round of the playoffs for three years running and will be looking to change that given their depth at every position and a veteran bench.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: James Harden played almost the entire regular season, averaging 22.8 points and 8.7 assists while carrying the team until Kawhi Leonard returned from injury. Now 40, Paul is coming off the second 82-game season of his career as a starter for San Antonio. He can still provide elite playmaking. Coach Tyronn Lue is generally considered one of the game’s best tacticians. He’ll be tasked with doling out the minutes among a deep roster and finding the best combinations that fit together.

The not-so-good: The Clippers are set to be the oldest team in the NBA this season, with an average age of 33.2 years. The league is a young man’s game (the Oklahoma City Thunder won a championship last season with an average age of 24.7) and the Clippers will need to stay healthy over an 82-game season and potentially the playoffs. Leonard has struggled to stay on the court in the past and that’s always a concern for the team.

Players to watch

Leonard needs to be on the court as much as possible for the Clippers to fulfill their goal of being an elite team. Niederhauser was taken with the 30th and last pick of the draft’s first round and showed promise with his Summer League play.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.