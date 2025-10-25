Cleveland faces conference foe Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks (2-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1, 10th in the Eastern Conference) Cleveland; Sunday, 6…

Milwaukee Bucks (2-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on Cleveland in Eastern Conference action Sunday.

Cleveland went 64-18 overall and 12-4 in Central Division play a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 121.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.4 last season.

Milwaukee went 48-34 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Bucks averaged 115.5 points per game last season, 44.3 in the paint, 15.5 off of turnovers and 13.5 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Darius Garland: out (toe), De’Andre Hunter: day to day (knee).

Bucks: Kyle Kuzma: day to day (ankle), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.