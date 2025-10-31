Cirelli’s OT goal lifts Lightning over Stars 2-1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 2:36 into overtime to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to their fourth straight…

Brandon Hagel scored his first power-play goal in nearly 18 months for the Lightning and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots for the victory.

Adam Erne scored for Dallas, which had its three-game winning streak snapped, though the Stars still have points in five straight. Jake Oettinger finished with 30 saves.

Dallas alternate captain Tyler Seguin, the second overall pick in the 2010 draft by Boston, played in his 1,000th career game to become the 406th player in NHL history to reach that milestone.

With the game tied at 1, Cirelli was able to skate in alone on Oettinger, pull the puck to his backhand and push it past the Dallas goaltender for his sixth goal of the season.

Hagel put the Lightning, who had just one win in their first seven games, in front at 15:02 of the second period on the power play.

FLYERS 4, PREDATORS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored twice and added an assist to continue his home ice hot streak and Philadelphia beat Nashville.

Zegras, who leads the Flyers with 12 points, has at least one point in each of the team’s seven home games this season, becoming just the third Flyer to do so in his first seven home games with the organization.

After a scoreless first period, Zegras snapped a wrist shot past Nashville goalie Juuse Saros 12:45 into the second period.

Zegras scored his fourth goal this season on the power play in the third period, one-timing a pass from Cam York past Saros.

Zegras also picked up an assist on Jamie Drysdale’s first goal of the season in the second period.

Dan Vladar made 32 saves for the Flyers. Vladar has not allowed more than two goals in any of his six starts for Philadelphia this season.

BRUINS 4, SABRES 3, OT

BOSTON (AP) — Marat Khusnutdinov scored 2:07 into overtime and Boston beat Buffalo.

Alex Tuch’s goal with 5:35 left in regulation tied it, wiping out Buffalo’s two-goal deficit in the third period.

Morgan Geekie scored for the sixth straight game, David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist and Mark Kastelic also scored for Boston. Joonas Korpisalo made 37 saves as the Bruins won for the third time in four games.

Khusnutdinov scored on a wrister from the right circle, slipping the puck inside the right post.

Rasmus Dahlin and Josh Doan also scored for the Sabres, who dropped their third straight overtime game. Alex Lyon stopped 18 shots.

HURRICANES 6, ISLANDERS 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov had a goal and an assist, Brandon Bussi had 26 saves and Carolina beat New York.

Mike Reilly, Bradly Nadeau, Jordan Martinook and Jackson Blake also scored and Logan Stankoven also had a goal and an assist for Carolina. The Hurricanes snapped a two-game skid and got the second win in five games.

Matthew Schaefer and Simon Holmstron scored for the Islanders in their third straight loss (0-2-1) after winning four in a row. David Rittich had 27 saves.

The Islanders were without star center Mathew Barzal, announced by coach Patrick Roy earlier in the day as a healthy scratch as discipline for being late to the rink.

Nadeau got the Hurricanes on the scoreboard 2:33 into the game as he got the puck in the left circle and put it past Rittich for his first NHL goal. It was the 20-year-old’s third game of the season and sixth of his career.

SENATORS 4, FLAMES 3, SO

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle scored in the shootout and Ottawa beat Calgary.

Ottawa’s Jake Sanderson redeemed himself for an earlier mistake by tying the game 3-all with 2:49 remaining with a shot from the top of the faceoff circle.

The Flames benefited from Sanderson’s giveaway with Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau playing a give-and-go before Kadri beat Linus Ullmark, who stopped 27 shots, at 8:16 of the third.

Artem Zub made it 2-2 at 2:36 of the third with a blast from just inside the blue line.

The Flames jumped to a 2-1 first-period lead thanks to a pair of power-play goals. Ottawa gave up two power-play goals on four Calgary chances.

PENGUINS 4, WILD 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Bryan Rust had a goal and an assist, Tristan Jarry made 26 saves and Pittsburgh beat Minnesota to hand the Wild their fifth straight loss.

Rust’s tip-in of Ryan Shea’s long pass from the point broke a 1-1 tie 6:29 into the third. Ben Kindel added an insurance goal a minute later.

Shea also scored and Anthony Mantha had an empty-net goal for Pittsburgh, which improved to 5-1-1 on the road. Jarry improved to 13-5-2 since returning from an AHL stint late last season. The 30-year-old goalie held the Wild scoreless on four power plays after they entered leading the Western Conference with 14 goals with the man advantage.

Kirill Kaprizov had the lone goal for Minnesota, which has lost eight of nine, including four straight to start a six-game homestand. Filip Gustavsson made 30 saves.

Shea’s slap shot off a loose puck outside the left faceoff circle tied it 2:18 into the second period. Gustavsson stopped former Wild forward Connor Dewar on a short-handed breakaway before Jarry made two point-blank saves to help keep it tied entering the third.

JETS 6, BLACKHAWKS 3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Gabriel Villardi had two goals and an assist, and linemates Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor each had a goal and a two assists as Winnipeg beat Chicago.

Vladislav Namestnikov and Josh Morrissey also scored for Winnipeg and Dylan DeMelo had two assists. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 21 shots.

Teuvo Teravainen, Alex Vlasic and Andre Burakovsky scored for Chicago, and Spencer Knight finished with 26 saves in the opener of a six-game trip.

The Jets scored quick goals in each of the first two periods.

After Chicago took a penalty at 1:21 of the first period, Namestnikov scored 21 seconds later on a quick feed from behind the net by Gustav Nyquist.

An unlucky bounce led to the Blackhawks evening it up at 8:57. Hellebuyck went to play a puck when it was dumped in the corner, but it hit a seam in the boards and bounced straight to Teravainen as he was skating to the front of the net.

CANUCKS 4, BLUES 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Keifer Sherwood had a hat trick, Jake DeBrusk scored the only goal in a shootout and Vancouver beat St. Louis.

DeBrusk beat Jordan Binnington in the third round of the shootout to give the Canucks their second win in six games.

Kevin Lankinen made 36 saves for Vancouver.

Sherwood’s third goal came with 12:56 remaining in the third period. He picked up a loose puck in the right circle after a stick was broken and whistled the puck over the shoulder of Binnington, who finished with 15 saves.

It was his second career hat trick. Sherwood has scored nine goals this season.

Jimmy Snuggerud, Dylan Holloway and Pius Suter scored for St. Louis, which outshot the Canucks 39-18 but extended its winless streak to six games.

