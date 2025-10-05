China Open Results

Sunday At National Tennis Center Beijing Purse: $8,963,700 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor BEIJING (AP) _ Results Sunday from China Open at…

Sunday

At National Tennis Center

Beijing

Purse: $8,963,700

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

BEIJING (AP) _ Results Sunday from China Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Amanda Anisimova (3), United States, def. Linda Noskova (26), Czechia, 6-0, 2-6, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (2), Italy, def. Miyu Kato, Japan, and Fanny Stollar, Hungary, 6-7 (1), 6-3, 10-2.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.