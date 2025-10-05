China Open Results

Sunday
At National Tennis Center
Beijing
Purse: $8,963,700
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
BEIJING (AP) _ Results Sunday from China Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Championship
Amanda Anisimova (3), United States, def. Linda Noskova (26), Czechia, 6-0, 2-6, 6-2.
Women’s Doubles
Championship
Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (2), Italy, def. Miyu Kato, Japan, and Fanny Stollar, Hungary, 6-7 (1), 6-3, 10-2.
