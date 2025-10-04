China Open Results

Saturday At National Tennis Center Beijing Purse: $8,963,700 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor BEIJING (AP) _ Results Saturday from China Open at…

Saturday

At National Tennis Center

Beijing

Purse: $8,963,700

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

BEIJING (AP) _ Results Saturday from China Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Amanda Anisimova (3), United States, def. Coco Gauff (2), United States, 6-1, 6-2.

Linda Noskova (26), Czechia, def. Jessica Pegula (5), United States, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (6).

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (2), Italy, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, walkover.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Miyu Kato, Japan, and Fanny Stollar, Hungary, def. Karolina Muchova, Czechia, and Priscilla Hon, Australia, walkover.

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (2), Italy, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Jelena Ostapenko (4), Latvia, 6-4, 6-0.

