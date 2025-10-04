China Open Results

Saturday
At National Tennis Center
Beijing
Purse: $8,963,700
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
BEIJING (AP) _ Results Saturday from China Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Semifinals
Amanda Anisimova (3), United States, def. Coco Gauff (2), United States, 6-1, 6-2.
Linda Noskova (26), Czechia, def. Jessica Pegula (5), United States, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (6).
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (2), Italy, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, walkover.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Miyu Kato, Japan, and Fanny Stollar, Hungary, def. Karolina Muchova, Czechia, and Priscilla Hon, Australia, walkover.
Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (2), Italy, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Jelena Ostapenko (4), Latvia, 6-4, 6-0.
