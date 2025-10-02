China Open Results

Thursday
At National Tennis Center
Beijing
Purse: $8,963,700
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
BEIJING (AP) _ Results Thursday from China Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Coco Gauff (2), United States, def. Eva Lys, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.
Amanda Anisimova (3), United States, def. Jasmine Paolini (6), Italy, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Miyu Kato, Japan, and Fanny Stollar, Hungary, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, and Luisa Stefani (7), Brazil, 6-2, 6-4.
Karolina Muchova, Czechia, and Priscilla Hon, Australia, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
