China Open Results

Thursday At National Tennis Center Beijing Purse: $8,963,700 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor BEIJING (AP) _ Results Thursday from China Open at…

Thursday

At National Tennis Center

Beijing

Purse: $8,963,700

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

BEIJING (AP) _ Results Thursday from China Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Coco Gauff (2), United States, def. Eva Lys, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Amanda Anisimova (3), United States, def. Jasmine Paolini (6), Italy, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Miyu Kato, Japan, and Fanny Stollar, Hungary, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, and Luisa Stefani (7), Brazil, 6-2, 6-4.

Karolina Muchova, Czechia, and Priscilla Hon, Australia, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

