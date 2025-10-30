Chicago takes home win streak into matchup with New York

New York Knicks (2-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (4-0, first in the Eastern Conference) Chicago; Friday,…

New York Knicks (2-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (4-0, first in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -2.5; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts New York aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

Chicago finished 39-43 overall and 28-24 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Bulls averaged 29.1 assists per game on 43.2 made field goals last season.

New York finished 51-31 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Knicks averaged 27.5 assists per game on 43.3 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: out (calf), Zach Collins: out (wrist).

Knicks: Guerschon Yabusele: day to day (knee), Miles McBride: day to day (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.