Chicago hosts Detroit to open season

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -3.5; over/under is 233

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Bulls open the season at home against the Detroit Pistons.

Chicago finished 39-43 overall, 4-12 in Central Division play and 18-23 at home last season. The Bulls averaged 117.8 points per game last season, 50.8 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 18.5 on fast breaks.

Detroit went 44-38 overall, 5-11 in Central Division play and 22-19 on the road last season. The Pistons shot 47.6% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: out (calf), Zach Collins: out (wrist).

Pistons: Jaden Ivey: out (knee).

