Chicago hosts conference foe Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks (1-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (1-0, second in the Eastern Conference) Chicago; Monday, 8…

Atlanta Hawks (1-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (1-0, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta takes on Chicago for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Chicago went 39-43 overall and 28-24 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Bulls averaged 117.8 points per game while shooting 47.0% from the field and 36.7% from deep last season.

Atlanta finished 40-42 overall and 30-22 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Hawks shot 47.2% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: out (calf), Zach Collins: out (wrist).

Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher: day to day (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (flu), Jalen Johnson: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.