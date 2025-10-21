Chase Briscoe secures first-ever Championship 4 slot and NASCAR heads to Martinsville

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Xfinity 500 Playoffs — Round of 8 Site: Martinsville, Virginia. Track: Martinsville Superspeedway. Race…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Xfinity 500

Playoffs — Round of 8

Site: Martinsville, Virginia.

Track: Martinsville Superspeedway.

Race distance: 500 laps, 263 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice 4:40 p.m., qualifying, 5:40 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (NBC).

Last year: Ryan Blaney earned the win and a slot in the Championship 4 after taking the lead from Chase Elliott with 15 laps to go.

Last race: Chase Briscoe locked in a Championship 4 spot for the first time in his career after a last-second pass of Bubba Wallace and a push from teammate Ty Gibbs at Talladega.

Next race: Nov. 2, Avondale, Arizona.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250

Playoffs — Round of 8

Site: Martinsville, Virginia.

Track: Martinsville Superspeedway.

Race distance: 250 laps, 131.5 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1 p.m., qualifying, 2:05 p.m., race, 7:30 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Aric Almirola dominated the final race of Round of 8, leading 150 of 250 laps and clinching a spot in the Championship 4.

Last race: Austin Hill secured his second season win at Talladega while fending off the field with two laps to go in overtime.

Next race: Nov. 1, Avondale, Arizona.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Slim Jim 200

Playoffs — Round of 8

Site: Martinsville, Virginia.

Track: Martinsville Superspeedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 105.2 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:05 p.m., qualifying, 3:10 p.m., race, 6 p.m. (FS1).

Last year: After dominating most of the race, Christian Eckes took the lead back late from teammate Ben Rhodes, earning him a spot in the Championship 4.

Last race: Pole-sitter Gio Ruggiero earned his first-ever career win in Talladega while fending off a late surge from teammate Corey Heim in overtime.

Next race: Oct. 31, Avondale, Arizona.

FORMULA 1

Mexico City Grand Prix

Site: Mexico City.

Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Race distance: 71 laps, 189.8 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:25 p.m., qualifying, 5:55 p.m.; Saturday, sprint race, 1:25 p.m., qualifying, 4:55 p.m.; Sunday, race, 4 p.m. (ABC).

Last year: Carlos Sainz Jr. secured his fourth career win while taking the lead back from Max Verstappen early in a drama-filled race that saw Verstappen penalized twice.

Last race: Pole-sitter Max Verstappen took his third win in the last four races at COTA, closing in on McLaren teammates Norris and Piastri in the standings.

Next race: Nov. 9, Sao Paulo.

INDYCAR

Season Wrap: Alex Palou won his third consecutive series championship, securing the title in four of the last five seasons.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: Nov. 2, Las Vegas.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Wichita Sprint Car Showdown

Jason Johnson Classic presented by FK Rod Ends

Next race: Nov. 5-8.

