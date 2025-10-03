Charley scores to pull Pride into 1-1 draw with Dash

HOUSTON (AP) — Simone Charley scored in the 85th minute to pull the Orlando Pride into a 1-1 draw with…

HOUSTON (AP) — Simone Charley scored in the 85th minute to pull the Orlando Pride into a 1-1 draw with the Houston Dash on Friday night in the National Women’s Soccer League.

It was the first goal in three years for Charley, who has been plagued by injuries, including a right Achilles tendon injury that sidelined her last season.

Orlando (9-8-6) moved into fourth in the standings with the draw and three matches to go.

Malia Berkely gave the Dash (7-10-6) the lead in the 62nd minute with a goal off a free kick to the far post that Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse couldn’t reach.

The Dash were looking for a win to boost the team above the playoff line, but the draw puts them at 10th in the standings. With veteran goalkeeper Jane Campbell out with a thigh injury, Abby Smith was in goal for the Dash.

The Pride were coming off a midweek loss to Club America in a CONCACAF W Champions Cup match in Mexico City. Before that, Orlando defeated the San Diego Wave 2-1 last weekend in NWSL play to stop a nine-game winless streak.

The Pride were without Brazilian Marta because of a sore back.

