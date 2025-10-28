Champions League winner PSG made nearly $1 billion in club-record revenue last season

PARIS (AP) — Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain generated club-record revenue of 837 million euros ($976 million) last season. The…

PARIS (AP) — Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain generated club-record revenue of 837 million euros ($976 million) last season.

The figures released by the club on Tuesday include 175 million euros in matchday revenue and 367 million euros in commercial revenue, with six new partners joining the club.

The figures encompass the men’s and women’s soccer teams as well as handball and judo teams. By comparison, revenue for the 2023-24 season was 806 million euros, which was the third highest in European soccer.

PSG’s men’s team won the domestic double and clinched the Champions League for the first time by routing Inter Milan 5-0 in the final, giving the club’s Qatari investor QSI the trophy it craved after taking over the club in June 2011.

The club was valued by Forbes at $4.6 billion in May, placing it seventh among the world’s most valuable soccer teams. Real Madrid led with $6.75 billion, followed by Manchester United ($6.6 billion) and Spanish champion Barcelona ($5.65 billion).

However, low television revenue in Ligue 1 and the Parc des Princes stadium’s 48,000-capacity — considerably smaller than other leading clubs in Europe — were hampering further financial growth for PSG.

The Parc des Princes was owned by Paris City Hall and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo does not want to sell the stadium to the club, which hoped to buy it and expand it rather than go elsewhere.

“Our door is always open to expanding the Parc des Princes, which is owned by the City of Paris,” Hidalgo told Le Parisien newspaper in June. “Not to sell, but to expand.”

Plans for a new and bigger stadium away from Parc des Princes with a minimum capacity of 60,000 were still being considered in Passy or Massy, both on the outskirts of the city.

A decision on the new stadium was expected to be taken in autumn of next year. ___

