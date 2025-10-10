Central Division opponents meet when Colorado hosts Dallas

Dallas Stars (1-0, in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (2-0, in the Central Division) Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT…

Dallas Stars (1-0, in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (2-0, in the Central Division)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche face the Dallas Stars in a matchup of Central Division teams.

Colorado had a 49-29-4 record overall while going 15-14-4 against opponents from the Central Division last season. The Avalanche had a 25.2% power play success rate last season, scoring 58 goals on 230 chances.

Dallas went 50-26-6 overall and 23-13-3 in division play last season. The Stars scored 55 power-play goals last season on 250 chances for a 22.0% success rate.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

