Celtic left to rue ‘baffling’ VAR decision as Iheanacho’s equalizer is ruled out in loss to Braga

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was left to rue a “baffling” VAR decision that denied his team an equalizer against Braga in the Europa League on Thursday, despite replays suggesting that the goal had been wrongly disallowed.

Celtic went on to lose 2-0 at home but thought it had made it 1-1 in the 51st minute when Kelechi Iheanacho pounced on a defensive mistake to come through clear on goal and slotting home a low shot.

German referee Tobias Stieler disallowed the goal for handball and video assistant Christian Dingert then spent several minutes reviewing the incident before upholding the initial decision — even though replays seemed to clearly show that the ball bounced off Iheanacho’s forehead and never touched his arm.

“I don’t know why the goal wasn’t given. It’s a real pivotal point in the game,” Rodgers said. “And I haven’t had an explanation as to why it wasn’t given. … Even if you look at it once, twice, and I’m assuming the guys in the VAR will have watched it more than that, because of the time it took, there’s absolutely no way from every angle you look at that he’s touched it (with his arm). It’s hit his face, he’s gone away and finished it really, really well. It’s a big moment in the game for us.”

Despite the VAR review taking so long, Stieler was never asked to go and review replays of the incident on the pitchside monitor.

“That for me is what VAR is about, to correct the wrong decision. So it was a wee bit baffling that he wasn’t even asked to come over and look at the screen,” Rodgers said.

Ricardo Horta gave Braga the lead when he unleashed a long-distance drive to beat goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and substitute Gabri Martínez then added a late second.

